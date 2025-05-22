Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | A formula, finally! How thinking out of the box bridges divides in maths education

Recently there have been some stunning new ideas on the table that promise to pull us out of this madness

22 May 2025 - 04:30

Albert Einstein is credited with saying that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. We certainly appear to be in a state of madness when it comes to resolving the parlous state of science and mathematics education in South Africa...

