S’THEMBISO MSOMI | The EU could speak up for South Africa, so why can’t the AU?

Africa Day comes as the structure remains conspicuously low-key about matters affecting the continent’s interests and those of its member countries

22 May 2025 - 04:30
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times

This weekend, many across the continent will be celebrating Africa Day. Some stage music concerts and arts exhibitions to commemorate May 25, the date when, in 1963, the Organisation of African Unity — the predecessor to the African Union — was established...

