TOM EATON | Tonight on ‘Keeping Up With Imaginary White Victimhood’, live from the White House
Saying Ramaphosa was ‘weak’ implies a possible, though likely implausible, alternative in which he might have emerged looking strong
23 May 2025 - 04:30
As Cyril Ramaphosa tries to wash orange off his shirt cuffs, some pundits don’t seem sure that it was a good idea for him to take Ernie Els and Retief Goosen along to the filming of the latest episode of Donald Trump’s reality show, Keeping Up With Imaginary White Victimhood. But I think it made a lot of sense...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.