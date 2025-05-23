Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Tonight on ‘Keeping Up With Imaginary White Victimhood’, live from the White House

Saying Ramaphosa was ‘weak’ implies a possible, though likely implausible, alternative in which he might have emerged looking strong

23 May 2025 - 04:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

As Cyril Ramaphosa tries to wash orange off his shirt cuffs, some pundits don’t seem sure that it was a good idea for him to take Ernie Els and Retief Goosen along to the filming of the latest episode of Donald Trump’s reality show, Keeping Up With Imaginary White Victimhood. But I think it made a lot of sense...

