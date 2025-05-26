PALI LEHOHLA | Farewell to Jacky Galpin, the statistician who scored many ‘tries’
Passionate about statistics, Wits Prof Galpin looked ahead and thought of future generations
26 May 2025 - 04:30
Many go through life without any knowledge of themselves even at the most rudimentary level. To lead and participate in life Morena Mohlomi, the mentor of Moshoeshoe, advises that to lead as a responsible person, you should know yourself. Socrates argues that a life unexamined is not a worthy life...
