EDITORIAL | Small wins drown out the toxic narrative that fuels GBV
It is incumbent on general society to realise we all have a role and responsibility in fighting the GBV epidemic
28 May 2025 - 04:30
There was a small victory in the onslaught of gender-based violence last week when a traditional healer made a citizen’s arrest against his client — who allegedly raped six northern KwaZulu-Natal schoolgirls — and was seeking protection for his actions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.