WILLIAM GUMEDE | Reclaim the Cape Flats from parasitic gangs — here’s how to do it
When gangsters fund political parties and have replaced unscrupulous religious and political leaders as ‘moral’ guides, the fightback must be systematic
28 May 2025 - 04:30
A new more holistic approach, which includes a state of emergency, deploying the army almost permanently and turning the area into a focused special economic development zone, is needed to combat gangsterism on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape...
