EDITORIAL | This boy’s life was worth R653. What does that say about our nation?
The extremity of mob justice makes no sense until we consider the intimate links between poverty and crime
29 May 2025 - 04:30
When a boy steals a loaf of bread, who is the real culprit? Is it the thief, who took what did not belong to him? Or his community, who did not notice his desperate hunger? Or is it his government, which failed in its mandate to provide its people with their basic needs?..
