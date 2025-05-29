In the latest episode of Health Beat, we unpack the growing use of the psychedelic drug, ketamine, to treat severe depression and chronic pain. Research shows it can work quickly to improve mood, but experts are concerned about the rise of unregulated clinics using ketamine in ways that aren’t backed by solid evidence or properly supervised.
What began as a good anaesthetic because of its pain-beating properties has evolved into a so-called game-changing treatment for depression, but with no clear guidelines, clinics are cashing in.
Also linked with the party scene and celebrity scandals, ketamine is promoted online as a treatment for migraines, anxiety, addiction and ADHD, but are these claims credible?
In South Africa, doctors can prescribe ketamine, even though drip infusions haven’t been approved by our medicines regulator, Sahpra, for anything outside anaesthesia.
Specialists warn that ketamine therapy requires expert training and monitoring.
Psychiatrist Bavi Vythilingum, who runs a clinic offering ketamine infusions with an anaesthetist present, reports good results, but is concerned about “cowboy clinics” run by doctors without extra training in psychiatry and anaesthesiology.
WATCH | A medical breakthrough, or a dangerous shortcut? Health Beat investigates the ketamine craze
We unpack the growing use of ketamine to treat severe depression and chronic pain as unregulated clinics mushroom
Image: Supplied
In the latest episode of Health Beat, we unpack the growing use of the psychedelic drug, ketamine, to treat severe depression and chronic pain. Research shows it can work quickly to improve mood, but experts are concerned about the rise of unregulated clinics using ketamine in ways that aren’t backed by solid evidence or properly supervised.
What began as a good anaesthetic because of its pain-beating properties has evolved into a so-called game-changing treatment for depression, but with no clear guidelines, clinics are cashing in.
Also linked with the party scene and celebrity scandals, ketamine is promoted online as a treatment for migraines, anxiety, addiction and ADHD, but are these claims credible?
In South Africa, doctors can prescribe ketamine, even though drip infusions haven’t been approved by our medicines regulator, Sahpra, for anything outside anaesthesia.
Specialists warn that ketamine therapy requires expert training and monitoring.
Psychiatrist Bavi Vythilingum, who runs a clinic offering ketamine infusions with an anaesthetist present, reports good results, but is concerned about “cowboy clinics” run by doctors without extra training in psychiatry and anaesthesiology.
#ketaminetherapy #KetamineInfusion #psychedelictherapy #alternativemedicine #KetamineTreatment In the latest episode of Health Beat, we unpack the growing use of the psychedelic drug, ketamine, to treat severe depression and chronic pain. Research shows it can work quickly to improve mood, but experts are concerned about the rise of unregulated clinics using ketamine in ways that aren’t backed by solid evidence or properly supervised. More on bhekisisa.org.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter
READ MORE:
So close, yet so high: drug trips and brushes with death reduce fear of dying
Diving into the light
Shrooms can heal the psychological scars caused by racism, study finds
Spas, sex and psychedelics: the history of the wellness industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos