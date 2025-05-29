Opinion & Analysis

WATCH | A medical breakthrough, or a dangerous shortcut? Health Beat investigates the ketamine craze

We unpack the growing use of ketamine to treat severe depression and chronic pain as unregulated clinics mushroom

29 May 2025 - 04:30 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Tim Wege
Sahpra has only approved one form of ketamine — a nasal spray — to treat depression, but it’s not yet available in the country.
In the latest episode of Health Beat, we unpack the growing use of the psychedelic drug, ketamine, to treat severe depression and chronic pain. Research shows it can work quickly to improve mood, but experts are concerned about the rise of unregulated clinics using ketamine in ways that aren’t backed by solid evidence or properly supervised.

What began as a good anaesthetic because of its pain-beating properties has evolved into a so-called game-changing treatment for depression, but with no clear guidelines, clinics are cashing in.

Also linked with the party scene and celebrity scandals, ketamine is promoted online as a treatment for migraines, anxiety, addiction and ADHD, but are these claims credible?

In South Africa, doctors can prescribe ketamine, even though drip infusions haven’t been approved by our medicines regulator, Sahpra, for anything outside anaesthesia.

Specialists warn that ketamine therapy requires expert training and monitoring.

Psychiatrist Bavi Vythilingum, who runs a clinic offering ketamine infusions with an anaesthetist present, reports good results, but is concerned about “cowboy clinics” run by doctors without extra training in psychiatry and anaesthesiology.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

