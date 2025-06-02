Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Beyond BEE vs Musk debates: stop begging, start doing like Boers did, like Traore does

Faced with the abundance that information technology advancements usher, the post-apartheid state should surely do even better than the Afrikaner state

02 June 2025 - 04:30 By PALI LEHOHLA

Today we live in a society of abundance where the world of technological networks has removed scarcity and provided for non-rivalry of products that manifest in virtual networks. Yet scarcity abounds. Often those who dominate the world of virtual networks are at insane levels of greed in search of extraction of profits in dwindling and self-destroyed consumption markets, thanks to inevitable technological advancement under capitalism...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Farewell to Jacky Galpin, the statistician who scored many ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | No plan B, no future-proof policies: time to lay responsibility ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Know thyself, statisticians, and save the world from Armageddon Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | The scandal of invisibility and futures we can’t see Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | We are governed by rainmakers who toy with lightning Opinion & Analysis
  6. PALI LEHOHLA | Trumponomics gambles with trust and goodwill the US may never ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Fixing the damage caused by ‘white genocide’ lies won’t be easy Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Beyond BEE vs Musk debates: stop begging, start doing like Boers ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Swift, relentless: what the Mongale breakthroughs tell us about the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Zille calls it ‘taking opportunities seriously’, some call it ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Public protests against Trump, like his actions and their ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

UK FM backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, hails new era in bilateral ties
Google, DOJ give closing arguments in antitrust case. What prosecutors could be ...