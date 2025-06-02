PALI LEHOHLA | Beyond BEE vs Musk debates: stop begging, start doing like Boers did, like Traore does
Faced with the abundance that information technology advancements usher, the post-apartheid state should surely do even better than the Afrikaner state
02 June 2025 - 04:30
Today we live in a society of abundance where the world of technological networks has removed scarcity and provided for non-rivalry of products that manifest in virtual networks. Yet scarcity abounds. Often those who dominate the world of virtual networks are at insane levels of greed in search of extraction of profits in dwindling and self-destroyed consumption markets, thanks to inevitable technological advancement under capitalism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.