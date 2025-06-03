TOM EATON | Elon Musk’s fascism isn’t a foreign import to the US, it’s a homecoming
Some of the most influential white supremacist pseudoscience of the 19th and 20th centuries germinated on American soil
03 June 2025 - 04:30
It’s difficult to feel much sympathy for a centibillionaire who’s helped radicalise millions of young men online and wants to maroon humanity on a dead rock 250-million kilometres away, but as a glassy-eyed Elon Musk is ejected from the White House I would like to propose the possibly less-than-popular view that he is being used as a scapegoat by elements of what passes for the American Left...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.