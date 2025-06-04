Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | As the next generation of leaders narrows, what’s next for Shivambu?

While the demoted MK Party secretary-general’s role in the political landscape is undeniable, what he needs to learn is humility

04 June 2025 - 04:30

Not so long ago, political parties had an array of young people who would have surely become the next generation of South African political leaders...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Fixing the damage caused by ‘white genocide’ lies won’t be easy Opinion & Analysis
  3. Childhood stunting is also stunting our economy. Here are five ways to fix that Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | As the next generation of leaders narrows, what’s next for Shivambu? Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Black Economic Empowerment is back on the radar Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Families torn apart as Nigeria's flood death toll rises | REUTERS
What are rare earth elements and why are they important? | REUTERS