TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food future
This is not just an animal welfare issue, it is a challenge with deep economic, environmental and moral implications
04 June 2025 - 04:30
The unfolding crisis at Daybreak Foods farms is more than just a state of mismanagement — it is a national wake-up call. Operators abandoned chickens being raised for meat to starve as the farm was no longer able to feed them. Some chickens were forced into cannibalism, and others were culled en masse. The human cost is also high, with vulnerable small-scale suppliers and an unpaid workforce left to pick up the pieces. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.