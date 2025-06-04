Opinion & Analysis

TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food future

This is not just an animal welfare issue, it is a challenge with deep economic, environmental and moral implications

04 June 2025 - 04:30 By TONY GERRANS

The unfolding crisis at Daybreak Foods farms is more than just a state of mismanagement — it is a national wake-up call. Operators abandoned chickens being raised for meat to starve as the farm was no longer able to feed them. Some chickens were forced into cannibalism, and others were culled en masse. The human cost is also high, with vulnerable small-scale suppliers and an unpaid workforce left to pick up the pieces. ..

