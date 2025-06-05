Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Thanks, Mr Trump! ‘Refugee’ crisis has taught us a lot about white South Africans

The worst of the worst crawled out of the woodwork, but we also got a noteworthy slice of decency

05 June 2025 - 04:30

If you paid any attention, there was a lot that we learnt about white South Africans from the saga of the so-called Afrikaner refugees trekking to America. For a country that is hypersensitive to the mere mention of the R-word, we discovered what our white brothers and sisters really think about race and restitution 30 years into our democracy. For this I would like to thank Mr Trump...

