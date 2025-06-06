EDITORIAL | Here’s to another unforgettable year of the Comrades Marathon
The Comrades is not just about the 22,000 runners who participate in the gruelling ultra marathon
06 June 2025 - 04:30
When you think of an event that brings unity, crowd supporters, a showcase of resilience and ubuntu — the Comrades Marathon stands tall. The Comrades is not just about the 22,000 runners who have laced up their running shoes to participate in the gruelling ultra marathon...
