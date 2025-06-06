Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Here’s to another unforgettable year of the Comrades Marathon

The Comrades is not just about the 22,000 runners who participate in the gruelling ultra marathon

06 June 2025 - 04:30

When you think of an event that brings unity, crowd supporters, a showcase of resilience and ubuntu — the Comrades Marathon stands tall. The Comrades is not just about the 22,000 runners who have laced up their running shoes to participate in the gruelling ultra marathon...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Westbury community attack on police shows fragile grip on law and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | As the next generation of leaders narrows, what’s next for Shivambu? Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Stop killing children — in mutilative style no less Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Swift, relentless: what the Mongale breakthroughs tell us about the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The end of an era: what’s in store for Muvhango actors? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thanks, Mr Trump! ‘Refugee’ crisis has taught us a lot about ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Lotto red flag: one way or another, the state will get that ‘tax’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. It’s the ‘Donald disease’ that’s making us sick Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Westbury community attack on police shows fragile grip on law and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Deported Guatemalan man back in U.S. after judge orders Trump admin. to return ...
Trump says the new travel ban 'can't come soon enough' | REUTERS