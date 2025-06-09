Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Nkabane’s conduct was appalling and casts doubt on parliamentary oversight

Now that she has been summoned to the president’s office, will Cyril Ramaphosa for a change crack the whip?

09 June 2025 - 04:30

The recent conduct of minister of higher education Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has proven that transparency and accountability are too much to ask for from our ministers and other officials who hold public office...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Beware the Trumps and Musks who ‘win elections’, or suffer ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Nkabane’s conduct was appalling and casts doubt on parliamentary ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thanks, Mr Trump! ‘Refugee’ crisis has taught us a lot about ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Whoever manages to consolidate SA’s disparate political ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Madrid's ghost towns revived as Spain's housing crisis escalates | REUTERS
WorldPride rally takes aim at Trump in Washington | REUTERS