JUSTICE MALALA | Whoever manages to consolidate SA’s disparate political parties will win in 2029
South Africa’s political parties, with their splinters and factions, have struggled to cohere, writes Justice Malala
09 June 2025 - 04:30
When former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party surprised absolutely no-one last week by announcing that it had fired Floyd Shivambu from the secretary-general’s position, joy and happiness filled many hearts across South Africa’s political landscape. The former EFF deputy chief does not have many admirers in his first political home, the ANC, and after his surprise departure from the EFF last year he did not have many supporters there either. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.