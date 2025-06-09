MATHATHA TSEDU | Molefe Pheto gets his day in the sun (again)
Musician, writer and former anti-apartheid organiser, once imprisoned and tortured at John Vorster Square, celebrates his 90th birthday at the Soweto Theatre with local and international acts
09 June 2025 - 04:30
Molefe Pheto had spent three nights under intense security police interrogation, standing, and without sleep. The interrogation teams took turns on him, and on the morning of the third day, when he was allowed to sit down for the first time, he couldn’t...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.