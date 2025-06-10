EDITORIAL | Judge’s comments crossed line that could have put credibility of judiciary in question
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has apologised for remarks he made in court
10 June 2025 - 04:30
The judiciary’s primary role is to interpret the law and oversee justice in society. More so in a society whose history has been marred by injustice and exclusionary, violent laws, making it an important platform for bringing about redress beyond bringing culprits to account...
