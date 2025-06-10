Quite Frankly
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | We are losing the GBV battle, but it’s an inside job
The justice system is complicit in this — but it’s not alone
10 June 2025 - 04:30
South Africa only truly wakes up to gender-based violence each time there is a tragic incident. In 2018, a massive women’s shutdown march to the Union Buildings resulted in the so-called strategic plan on GBV. Yet nearly a decade later, GBV barely features in public discourse and certainly not at the top of the public agenda. Unless a Cwecwe is raped or an Olorato Mongale is brutally murdered...
