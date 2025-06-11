Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Eastern Cape could learn from KZN’s response to climate disasters

KwaZulu-Natal has clearly learnt the lessons of last year and taken appropriate steps as bad weather lashes the country

11 June 2025 - 04:30

As nature unleashed its wrath this week, five people reportedly died in an accident after the driver tried to avoid a tree that fell on the road in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Elsewhere, a scholar transport minibus was swept away (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2025-06-10-scholar-transport-swept-away-by-floodwater-in-eastern-cape-3-pupils-rescued/) by surging waters at the Efata Bridge in Mthatha en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School...

