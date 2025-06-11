FENTSE MASEKO | South Africa’s silent epidemic: the urgent need to police fake medicines
WHO estimates that up to 10% of medical products in low- and middle-income countries are either substandard or falsified. In Africa that figure may be higher
11 June 2025 - 04:30
In the midst of South Africa’s ongoing health-care challenges — rising drug prices, medicine shortages and a strained public health system — there is a quieter, more insidious crisis unfolding: the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard medicines...
