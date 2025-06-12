Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Zille for mayor: smart political play or poisoned chalice?

Zille was mayor of Cape Town from 2006 to 2009, taking the DA from 41% in a seven-party coalition to an outright majority in every election since

12 June 2025 - 04:30

Pity the fool who dons the poisoned chalice of Johannesburg's mayoral chain...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Eastern Cape could learn from KZN’s response to climate disasters Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Judge’s comments crossed line that could have put credibility of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Nkabane’s conduct was appalling and casts doubt on parliamentary ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Here’s to another unforgettable year of the Comrades Marathon Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Westbury community attack on police shows fragile grip on law and ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. COLLEN MALATJI | The SRD grant: an existential crutch, not a sustainable ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Eastern Cape could learn from KZN’s response to climate disasters Opinion & Analysis
  3. FENTSE MASEKO | South Africa’s silent epidemic: the urgent need to police fake ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Motsoaledi’s big HIV treatment jump: is it true? Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY GERRANS | Daybreak farms crisis: a wake-up call for South Africa’s food ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Death toll rises after heavy rain, snow lashes South Africa | REUTERS
More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS