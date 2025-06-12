EDITORIAL | Zille for mayor: smart political play or poisoned chalice?
Zille was mayor of Cape Town from 2006 to 2009, taking the DA from 41% in a seven-party coalition to an outright majority in every election since
12 June 2025 - 04:30
Pity the fool who dons the poisoned chalice of Johannesburg's mayoral chain...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.