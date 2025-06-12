Finally, the Financial Sector Charter saw dramatic shifts once banks were obliged to earn Level-1 BEE status. The Banking Association’s 2024 Transformation Report now shows a remarkable 83% of total procurement spend landing with black-owned suppliers, a monumental leap from under 30% just a decade earlier.
Gebe is a political economy and public policy analyst
For opinion and analysis consideration, email opinions@timeslive.co.za
SIYABULELA GEBE | Glittering towers, shadowed lives: why Peter Bruce’s ‘voluntary’ transformation is a cruel mirage
Transformation in South Africa cannot rely on a handshake or a fleeting promise
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The air in South Africa is thick with the dust of unfulfilled promises, a haze obscuring our post-apartheid dream of equality and a better life for all. For a young Black South African, Peter Bruce’s recent fulminations in the Business Day and Sunday Times (May 29 and June 1, 2025), claiming Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) is a “cruel joke on the poor” and advocating for “voluntary” transformation, strike a deeply unsettling chord. This view, particularly from someone of Bruce’s experience, deliberately disregards the deeply entrenched historical realities of South Africa's racialised capitalism. It is a sentiment that views structural inequality as an accident to be wished away, rather than a deliberate construct demanding equally deliberate deconstruction.
When Peter Abrahams wrote Mine Boy in 1946, he held a lantern to an economy whose brilliance at street level rested on racial darkness underground. His protagonist, Xuma, navigated a Johannesburg where the promise of work in gleaming towers led to the dehumanising reality of mine shafts, where black bodies were cheap, disposable and exploited for white wealth accumulation. Eight decades later, Bruce repeats a familiar refrain: real empowerment should now be “voluntary”, lubricated only by tax breaks.
Gold mine shafts may be closing, but the structural coil that relentlessly pumped wealth to a privileged few and consigned poverty to the many is far from snapped. This enduring reality is precisely why Bruce's assault on critical transformation legislation must be met with staunch opposition. This prevailing status quo, where the legacy of racialised economic structures remains largely intact, is a primary driver of South Africa being the most unequal country in the world. This astronomical inequality directly results from the historical and ongoing concentration of wealth and opportunity within a small, predominantly white segment of the population, systematically disadvantaging the vast majority.
Scholars like Sampie Terreblanche have mapped the skeleton Bruce ignores, demonstrating how South Africa’s economic structure was meticulously engineered along racial lines. Economic historians show how a “minerals-energy complex” fused Randlord mining profits with cheap black labour and white-owned finance, locking in a dualistic growth model benefiting only a segment of society. In the past three decades we have witnessed how the 1994 transition, absent muscular redistribution, allowed racialised class hierarchy to persist stubbornly. To suggest such deep-seated structures can be dismantled by the mere goodwill of those who benefit from them is to deny history itself.
The evidence of this enduring architecture is not hidden. It’s reflected in our most current statistics. Regarding ownership, black shareholding on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange hovers at less than 30% after more than two decades of Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE). Crucially, as highlighted by the JSE's own 2024 Transformation Report, the voting rights of black people on the JSE stood at 24.55% and their economic interest at 13.75%. Most of these stakes sit in broad-based trusts, not in controlling hands, meaning actual economic power remains concentrated. Meanwhile, 10 old conglomerates still dominate 55% of market capitalisation, perpetuating the very concentrations of wealth BEE was meant to dismantle.
LUCKY MATHEBULA | Black Economic Empowerment is back on the radar
Employment-equity legislation in South Africa dates back to 1998, a clear legal mandate to address these historical imbalances. In terms of management, the 24th Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) Report for 2023/24 reveals a stark picture of corporate leadership: whites, who constitute a mere 7.7% of the economically active population , astonishingly still claim an overwhelming 62.1% of top-management posts. Africans, who represent 80.7% of the total labour force, hold only 17.2% of these crucial leadership positions. Whites still receive two-thirds of C-suite promotions and 70% of skills-development spend at top-management level. Conversely, Africans, despite constituting four-fifths of the workforce, capture just 11% of new senior-management hires. This is not a system moving towards natural equity; it’s one actively maintaining disparities. This disproportion is not a reflection of merit but of inherited privilege and deeply entrenched corporate culture.
The CEE tables, in their sterile numbers, chillingly paint a democracy still haunted by segregated opportunity and systemic violence. Critically, these disparities persist after more than two decades of scorecards and legal frameworks. To dispense with these rules altogether, as Bruce advocates, is not to unleash growth, it is to freeze the status quo in amber, condemning generations to inherited disadvantage.
Regarding income and jobs, recent Stats SA data from Q1 2025 puts the official unemployment rate at a staggering 32.9%, with the expanded rate reaching 43.1%. The jobless are overwhelmingly black youth, with the youth unemployment rate (ages 15-34) standing at 45.3%. Many of these young people are the great-grandchildren of Abrahams’ mineworkers, trapped in a cycle of poverty and lack of opportunity.
Bruce bewails slow growth but remains conspicuously silent on the veritable mountain of idle cash clogging the corporate bloodstream — an unspoken “investment strike”. It is now public knowledge that the top-50 JSE firms collectively lifted their cash balances from R242bn in 2005 to R1.4-trillion by 2016. This while private sector fixed investment has been shrinking, pushing gross fixed-capital formation down to a mere 14.6% of GDP. Watch the tired old complaints about policy certainty and instability, even the evidence disproves it.
Adam Smith, said to be the father of modern capitalism, presciently cautioned in his book, The Wealth of Nations: “The interest of the dealers ... in any particular branch of trade or manufactures, is always in some respects different from, and even opposite to, that of the public…” The evidence depicts a class secure in its comforts, financially unbothered by the alleyways of poverty and unemployment outside its gilded gates, even as its cash hoarding directly contributes to high rates of unemployment and actively sustains structural inequality.
The argument for voluntary transformation is not an untested theory in South Africa. It is an experiment we have run three times and it has unequivocally failed. The first attempt was with Mining Charter I in 2001, which set a penalty-free target of 26% black ownership by 2009. A mid-term review revealed a dismal reality. Fewer than half of mines hit a single goal. It was only after licence-linked sanctions were later introduced that black ownership figures began to crawl upwards.
Second, B-BBEE pre-2013 saw early “good-faith” scorecards yield a meagre one-percentage-point rise in black ownership per year. It was only after independent verification and public-procurement incentives kicked in that significant movement occurred, with shares moving to employee and community trusts.
Finally, the Financial Sector Charter saw dramatic shifts once banks were obliged to earn Level-1 BEE status. The Banking Association’s 2024 Transformation Report now shows a remarkable 83% of total procurement spend landing with black-owned suppliers, a monumental leap from under 30% just a decade earlier.
Critics like Bruce are right that B-BBEE needs sharpening. It has had potentially detrimental shortcomings, including instances of fronting and the enrichment of a politically connected few, creating a new class of black elite that has alienated the very masses the policy was meant to uplift. However, these should be arguments for refining BEE, not for scrapping it altogether. A constructive agenda should build on, not dismantle, the existing scaffold of transformation legislation.
A recent peer-reviewed study, by German economists at Ruhr University Bochum and the German Institute of Development and Sustainability, published in the June 2025 Journal of Comparative Economics, analysed firm-level data for 356 JSE-listed companies over 15 years (2004—2019). Their findings are unequivocal: BEE has had no negative impact on profitability, has a small but statistically significant positive effect on turnover and a mildly positive effect on labour productivity. Specifically, a one-point increase in the BEE score is associated with a small increase in turnover of up to 0.8%.
This suggests that while there might be costs associated with BEE compliance, these do not necessarily translate into reduced profitability for firms. This disproves the critique that BEE harms businesses, at least within the sample of large listed firms in South Africa.
Additionally, reduced discrimination in the labour market and enhanced human capital levels through skills development dimensions are likely to enhance labour productivity. The study highlights that larger firms are particularly likely to benefit from BEE in terms of higher turnover. This evidence directly refutes the claims that BEE universally undermines business performance or confidence. Instead, it suggests a nuanced impact where for many firms, particularly larger ones, BEE compliance can lead to tangible benefits.
When a significant portion of the population sees little tangible improvement in their economic circumstances despite political freedom, it corrodes faith in the democratic system and its institutions. This fertile ground of disillusionment and frustration provides a breeding ground for populist movements that promise false radical change and challenge the existing order. The rise of Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement in the US, the resurgence of Nigel Farage with his Reform UK, the Alternative für Deutschland in Germany, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally Party in France, and the recent election of Karol Nawrocki in Poland are the bitter fruits of this widespread disaffection. They weaponise the anger from unmet expectations of those who feel left behind by the current economic order. Our very own EFF and MK Party belong to the same milieu.
Abrahams closed Mine Boy with Xuma and his comrades marching up the reef, their lanterns held high, demanding humanity’s just dividend — dignity, work and an end to systemic exploitation. Bruce would ask them to dim those lanterns and trust the mine-owners’ goodwill. History, however, tells us unequivocally that the shadows at the bottom will only thicken if we succumb to such a deceptive illusion. Transformation in South Africa cannot rely on a handshake or a fleeting promise.
Gebe is a political economy and public policy analyst
For opinion and analysis consideration, email opinions@timeslive.co.za
