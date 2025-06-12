SIYABULELA GEBE | Glittering towers, shadowed lives: why Peter Bruce’s ‘voluntary’ transformation is a cruel mirage
Transformation in South Africa cannot rely on a handshake or a fleeting promise
12 June 2025 - 04:30
The air in South Africa is thick with the dust of unfulfilled promises, a haze obscuring our post-apartheid dream of equality and a better life for all...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.