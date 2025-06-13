Opinion & Analysis

DUMA GQUBULE | Let’s not minimise pain of poor with ‘voodoo statistics’

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie should withdraw his statement

13 June 2025 - 13:11
Duma Gqubule Columnist

Fifteen years ago there was a raging debate between Stats SA, Adcorp and economists about the size of South Africa’s informal sector...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sorry to teachers out there, but AI tutors are a worthy ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Motsoaledi’s big HIV treatment jump: is it true? Opinion & Analysis
  3. MOHAMED HASSIM | How lax SIM card security landed an innocent man in jail Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Zille for mayor: smart political play or poisoned chalice? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | A moral crossroads: the double-edged role of traditional healers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Israel says it struck Iran's nuclear facilities, missile factories | REUTERS
Iran calls Israel attack a 'declaration of war' | DW News