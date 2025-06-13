EDITORIAL | A moral crossroads: the double-edged role of traditional healers
Sangomas provide cultural continuity and alternative health care, but a considerable number are enabling violence and paranoia
13 June 2025 - 04:30
Some murders make the front page, others send shivers down the spines of people across this country, and some rattle the very soul of a nation. The killing of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape, an education official in Limpopo, fits into this latter category. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.