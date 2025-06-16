MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | Today's education system is not what we fought for in 1976
This is a crisis — we need to address the mismatch of our education system with what our economy needs
16 June 2025 - 18:05
Let me detour for a moment from the collective amnesia of many South Africans, who stoically believe the Soweto secondary and high school students who took to the streets of Soweto on that fateful cold morning of Wednesday June 16 1976, when we marched in protest, that we were marching to demand jobs or opportunities from the white apartheid economy which thrived in its business endeavours because the protectionist apartheid labour laws enabled it to do so...
