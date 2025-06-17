JUSTICE MALALA | Joburg needs to work for the poor, not for G20 leaders
If Helen Zille is the person who can make things work, then bring her to the city immediately
17 June 2025 - 04:30
If it is true that the DA’s Helen Zille is an unrepentant racist and the political child of apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd, why are so many “upstanding” members of our political elite so scared of the possibility of her running for the “lowly” job of mayor of Johannesburg? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.