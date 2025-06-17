QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | BEE must be strengthened, not weakened
We must remain vigilant and deepen our resolve to implement empowerment
17 June 2025 - 04:30
Since the recent Oval Office debacle, the conversation around Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) has reached a new crescendo. Those opposed to the policy seem to have found a new sense of courage to oppose it. But like any other policy, it makes sense to assess its implementation — what has worked and what hasn’t...
