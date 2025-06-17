PALI LEHOHLA | To allow ignorance about Stats SA to run supreme should not be allowed
Stats SA stands as a symbol of action, of hope and truth in the numbers
I had hoped the forthcoming title And December Came: The Odyssey of Leadership —Navigating in Silence and Building Audaciously would hit the shelves in another six months, but a glimpse and preview had to come earlier. It was prompted by the unwelcome and vulgar articulations of Gerrie Fourie (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2025-06-10-capitec-ceo-argues-sas-jobless-rate-as-low-as-10/), the CEO of Capitec, and trade and industry minister Parks Tau (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2025-06-10-tau-backs-capitec-ceos-call-for-new-approach-to-unemployment-data/), who decided to echo Fourie, and then ANC choristers were unleashed to lampoon the national numbers. Baas Fourie had spoken. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.