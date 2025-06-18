Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa must govern based on 'South Africa Inc' model

'GNU+' needs new policies that are pragmatic, evidence-based and collaborative

18 June 2025 - 04:30

Whether South Africa secures a fairer trade deal with the US after President Donald Trump’s fractious meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, which glaringly globally exposed South Africa’s massive governance shortcomings, remains to be seen. However, it may yet be the catalyst for something good if it helps concentrate the collective minds of South Africa’s ruling political class to acknowledge and then to genuinely tackle the country’s domestic problems, many of which are self-inflicted...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | 'Pepe' Mujica: A true president for 'the people' Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Reclaim the Cape Flats from parasitic gangs — here’s how to do ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | BEE is killing the economy and must be ditched Opinion
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Nothing is sacred when towns, inner cities are desecrated Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The price we pay for South Africa's urban collapse Opinion
  6. Columnist William Gumede guilty of transactional amnesia Opinion

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Joburg needs to work for the poor, not for G20 leaders Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | BEE must be strengthened, not weakened Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | Today's education system is not what we fought for in 1976 Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | To allow ignorance about Stats SA to run supreme should not be ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sorry to teachers out there, but AI tutors are a worthy ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS