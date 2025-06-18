WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa must govern based on 'South Africa Inc' model
'GNU+' needs new policies that are pragmatic, evidence-based and collaborative
18 June 2025 - 04:30
Whether South Africa secures a fairer trade deal with the US after President Donald Trump’s fractious meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, which glaringly globally exposed South Africa’s massive governance shortcomings, remains to be seen. However, it may yet be the catalyst for something good if it helps concentrate the collective minds of South Africa’s ruling political class to acknowledge and then to genuinely tackle the country’s domestic problems, many of which are self-inflicted...
