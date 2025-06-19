Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Sure, let’s talk while the house burns — the same talk we’ve had many times

Why would the president, a smart man, do something that seems so dumb?

19 June 2025 - 04:30

“Imagine your house is on fire,” one of Nelson Mandela’s trusted advisers asked me this week. “Does the neighbourhood watch come over and say, ‘hey, let’s have a national dialogue about the problem? No, you put out the damn fire!’”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sorry to teachers out there, but AI tutors are a worthy ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Thanks, Mr Trump! ‘Refugee’ crisis has taught us a lot about ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | No, man, boys’ and girls’ schools have run their course Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | A formula, finally! How thinking out of the box bridges ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | US Episcopal Church’s frostiness is a hint — the ‘refugees’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. JONATHAN JANSEN | Beware the dark side of employment equity Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sure, let’s talk while the house burns — the same talk we’ve ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It's high time to take South Africa's security seriously Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Foreign nationals are more than just a community; they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Time to discuss the youth — but maybe not Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa must govern based on 'South Africa Inc' model Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS