JONATHAN JANSEN | Sure, let’s talk while the house burns — the same talk we’ve had many times
Why would the president, a smart man, do something that seems so dumb?
19 June 2025 - 04:30
“Imagine your house is on fire,” one of Nelson Mandela’s trusted advisers asked me this week. “Does the neighbourhood watch come over and say, ‘hey, let’s have a national dialogue about the problem? No, you put out the damn fire!’”..
