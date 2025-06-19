Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Foreign nationals are more than just a community; they’re economic citizens

The emergence of the country’s 10th ‘province’ holds immense potential that has yet to be tapped deliberately

19 June 2025 - 04:30

South Africa, as the most industrialised country in the southern portion of Africa, is experiencing a rapid influx of foreign nationals. These individuals, originating from countries outside South Africa, are becoming an increasingly influential part of the country's social and economic fabric...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The shift we need Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Black Economic Empowerment is back on the radar Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Messages from the Oval Office Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY FM MATHEBULA | A Motsepe at the helm could transform South Africa Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The character of political power is the issue Opinion & Analysis
  6. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Can we truly envision a post-apartheid South Africa without ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sure, let’s talk while the house burns — the same talk we’ve ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It's high time to take South Africa's security seriously Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Foreign nationals are more than just a community; they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Time to discuss the youth — but maybe not Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ramaphosa must govern based on 'South Africa Inc' model Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS