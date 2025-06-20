Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Foot-and-mouth disease must be contained by all means

There’s hope that biosecurity measures will curb the spread and even the prospect that a permanent solution will be found

20 June 2025 - 04:30

Authorities and other stakeholders should work together to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, which has, among other things, pushed up beef prices...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Amid desperation and disaster, opportunistic thugs cash in Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It's high time to take South Africa's security seriously Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Spirit of 1976 must catalyse future change Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A moral crossroads: the double-edged role of traditional healers Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Zille for mayor: smart political play or poisoned chalice? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Sure, let’s talk while the house burns — the same talk we’ve ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Floyd name-checks ZCC, Church of Shembe not long after Bushiri ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Foreign nationals are more than just a community; they’re ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Joburg needs to work for the poor, not for G20 leaders Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Foot-and-mouth disease must be contained by all means Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

DJ Sabby ft Loki, LMK, Obren, Ndaba Ndaba & Khalipha - Shelele
Congo conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy | Reuters