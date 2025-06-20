TOM EATON | Floyd name-checks ZCC, Church of Shembe not long after Bushiri visit — oh, boy ...
It seems that Shivambu might have found the one gap still left largely unexploited in our splintering politics
20 June 2025 - 04:30
As political hand-me-down Floyd Shivambu on Thursday revealed his intention to form a new party, he denounced the EFF as a cult, suggesting that this famously slow learner has finally figured out the golden rule of cults: that the only way to make real money is to be Big Daddy all by yourself...
