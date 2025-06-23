JUSTICE MALALA | The future is here, but SA’s youth is ill-equipped for AI and an ever-changing world
More needs to be done to equip SA’s youth for the challenges of the future workplace, writes Justice Malala
23 June 2025 - 04:30
Every day presents us with the reality that the fantastical future of our childhoods, a future in which cars drove themselves and machines could think, is here. That future, characterised by rapid advances in technology and artificial intelligence (AI), is complex, challenging and holds many opportunities — and even more perils. Can South Africa negotiate it successfully? ..
