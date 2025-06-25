DENNIS CRUYWAGEN | Amber’s untold story: the hero who defused a threat to SA’s fledgling democracy
Her life is on the line to this day after she collapsed Pagad, a terrorist group that wanted to turn South African into an Islamic republic
25 June 2025 - 04:30
She walked up to me as I was drinking my coffee. I was watching the entrance, waiting for a former police intelligence operative who called herself Amber. Smiling as she neared me, she pushed her hand towards me and simply said: “Dennis.”..
