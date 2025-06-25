EDITORIAL | Gwarube and Mchunu are saying all the right things, but we’ve seen this movie before
This is not to say this plan will fail simply because past plans did
25 June 2025 - 04:30
History has taught us to take government announcements with a pinch of salt. Over the years, politicians and senior bureaucrats have made grand announcements on major issues that appeared, on the surface, to be panaceas for many socioeconomic challenges we face, only to disappear once the media have captured the events. ..
