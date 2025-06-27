MSIZI MYEZA | Mthatha floods a call to town planners to help reimagine settlements
The duty of town planners and built environment practitioners goes beyond design and structure
27 June 2025 - 04:30
The tragic aftermath of the Mthatha floods this month , a natural disaster that has so far claimed more than 100 lives, must serve as a crucial wake-up call to all in the built environment sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.