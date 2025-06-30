JUSTICE MALALA | DA missed a golden opportunity to teach the ANC a lesson
The DA has essentially stated out loud that it will stay in the GNU no matter how badly the ANC behaves, writes Justice Malala
30 June 2025 - 04:30
On August 11 2023, DA leader John Steenhuisen said President Cyril Ramaphosa was “spineless (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/SEqvCj2gxmsp92OXfWfLhmh3-_?domain=facebook.com)” because he had allegedly “undermined the rule of law to keep Jacob Zuma out of prison for political reasons”. Well, when the South African cabinet holds its next meeting, there will be two spineless individuals in the gathering: Ramaphosa and the voluble but actionless Steenhuisen. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.