Opinion & Analysis

RIGHT OF REPLY | Tom Eaton misses the point so well, you’d swear it was on purpose

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont responds to Tom Eaton's column titled 'Morero is the ANC, the ANC is Morero, no matter how Out-of-ActionSA slices it'

30 June 2025 - 04:30 By Michael Beaumont

Tom Eaton’s recent piece (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times-daily/opinion-and-analysis/2025-06-27-tom-eaton-morero-is-the-anc-the-anc-is-morero-no-matter-how-out-of-actionsa-slices-it/) "Morero is the ANC, the ANC is Morero", criticising ActionSA for its abstention in the motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, spectacularly misses every discernible point as if it was his intention to do so...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Zille would be a wrecking ball for Joburg Opinion
  2. MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Roll over and play dead in the GNU Opinion
  3. MICHAEL BEAUMONT | Accountability needed for party funding transparency Opinion & Analysis
  4. MICHAEL BEAUMONT | GNU needs to be kept in check by the opposition Opinion
  5. WATCH | ‘It was difficult’: Beaumont opens up about ex-wife’s cheating scandal ... Politics
  6. PODCAST | Michael Beaumont speaks about his life outside politics Politics

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | DA missed a golden opportunity to teach the ANC a lesson Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Given the rot at SOEs, in particular RAF, SA did not need this Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The thing around your neck: how do youth throw off the leash? Opinion & Analysis
  4. RIGHT OF REPLY | Tom Eaton misses the point so well, you’d swear it was on ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Whitfield axing: that’s an interesting dealbreaker, Mr President Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Bob Vylan's 'death to' Israeli military chant draws backlash | REUTERS
Hip-hop trio Kneecap play Glastonbury despite calls for ban | REUTERS