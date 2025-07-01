Opinion & Analysis

ANDILE LUNGISA | Freedom Charter at 70: living manifesto of liberation and constitutional democracy

The Freedom Charter endures not only because it is morally powerful but because it remains painfully relevant

01 July 2025 - 04:30 By ANDILE LUNGISA

Seventy years ago, on June 26 1955, a seismic and transformative moment in South African history unfolded in Kliptown. Under the watchful eyes of a brutal apartheid regime, thousands of people from all corners of the country — young and old, black and white, from every class, gender and region — gathered to give expression to their dream of a free, just and democratic South Africa. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANDILE LUNGISA | Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o: A voice of fire, a mind of freedom Ideas
  2. ANDILE LUNGISA | Theatre of defiance – Athol Fugard and the struggle for ... Ideas

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | DA missed a golden opportunity to teach the ANC a lesson Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Given the rot at SOEs, in particular RAF, SA did not need this Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The thing around your neck: how do youth throw off the leash? Opinion & Analysis
  4. RIGHT OF REPLY | Tom Eaton misses the point so well, you’d swear it was on ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | GNU-turn: the bounce between manageable chaos and outright disaster ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS