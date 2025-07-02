Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | What the GNU tantrums reveal

The true nature of the tension between the ANC and the DA is the narrowing policy gap on how to manage South Africa as a political economy

02 July 2025 - 04:30

Unless you are familiar with how the GNU works, the ANC-DA staged tensions seem like a straightforward story. The two opponents, fighting for dominance over South Africa's liberal spirit and facing a local government election to decide who will win, are about to lose significant support because the GNU has not made a real difference for ordinary people, the voters...

