LUCKY MATHEBULA | What the GNU tantrums reveal
The true nature of the tension between the ANC and the DA is the narrowing policy gap on how to manage South Africa as a political economy
02 July 2025 - 04:30
Unless you are familiar with how the GNU works, the ANC-DA staged tensions seem like a straightforward story. The two opponents, fighting for dominance over South Africa's liberal spirit and facing a local government election to decide who will win, are about to lose significant support because the GNU has not made a real difference for ordinary people, the voters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.