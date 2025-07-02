WILLIAM GUMEDE | Amid wrecking balls like Trump, ANC, here’s how organisations can still thrive
Organisational resilience starts with curious, imaginative and emotionally intelligent leaders
02 July 2025 - 04:30
With rising global and South African uncertainty, as US President Donald Trump upends global politics, trade and markets, and as the ANC battles to transform from the unilateral decision-making of one-party dominance to collaborative multiparty governance, threatening the life of the country’s government of national organisations, whether state, private or nonprofit, have to be resilient — able to thrive in adversity, to navigate these shocks and see opportunities in uncertainty...
