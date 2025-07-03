KGAUGELO GUMEDE | Let Oscar Mabuyane be: a rite of passage is not a scandal
People tend to ridicule, mock or reject what they do not understand
03 July 2025 - 04:30
Back when rocks were soft and norms were different, men and women from respective tribes would gather at their king’s palace to present seeds for the harvest season, a ceremony in which the monarch would bless them and send them off to plant. When the ploughing season came, they would gather again with baskets full of first fruits to announce a successful harvest. ..
