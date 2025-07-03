Opinion & Analysis

Health Beat #31

WATCH | Can South Africa’s HIV fight survive US funding blows?

Health economists warn of a surge in new infections and deaths if South Africans forgo their treatment. Could an expensive HIV jab be the answer?

03 July 2025 - 04:30 By Anna-Maria van Niekerk, Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Yolanda Mdzeke, Thatego Mashabela and Justin Barlow
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
USAID-funded programmes helped millions of people around the world fight HIV/Aids and TB. Stock photo.
LIFESAVER USAID-funded programmes helped millions of people around the world fight HIV/Aids and TB. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF.COM/PENCHAN PUMILA

South Africa’s HIV programme, once sustained by US support, is at risk. Without replacement funding, South Africa could see a 38% increase in Aids-related deaths by 2028 and up to 150,000 HIV infections.

With some frontline services collapsing and mobile clinics funded by US emergency fund Pepfar lying idle, it’s feared many of South Africa’s eight-million people living with HIV might forgo their treatment.

The average person with HIV in South Africa is aged 41, which means treatment access isn’t just about survival; it’s about protecting our workforce.

But there’s a promising breakthrough: the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the HIV prevention jab, lenacapavir, and it could be registered in South Africa by early 2026. 

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told Health Beat he’ll find the money to buy the jab if donors can’t help. But how much should we pay for it?

Find out:

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

READ MORE:

Professor screw it, let’s do it

Francois Venter, a big rock climber, once drank tequila with virologist rock star Dexter Holland and recently censured the president and the health ...
News
2 days ago

Teacher who had inappropriate relationship with pupil, 15, loses bid to keep her job

Arbitrator rules ‘she never showed remorse for her unacceptable conduct’
News
1 day ago

Trump aid cuts deal a blow to HIV prevention in Africa

Pepfar provision of preventative drugs now limited to mother-to-child transmission
Africa
1 week ago

Motsoaledi’s big HIV treatment jump: is it true?

More than half-a-million previously diagnosed people with HIV have started treatment since the end of February, minister says. But can a big jump in ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | How on earth is Safa letting Banyana down again before a major ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Amid wrecking balls like Trump, ANC, here’s how organisations ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | What the GNU tantrums reveal Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | SA’s fuel pricing model is outdated and regressive Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | GNU-turn: the bounce between manageable chaos and outright disaster ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joburg's motorists brace for a tougher month as fuel prices rise
Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...