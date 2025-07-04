TOM EATON | Manyi proves (yet again) he’s the gift that keeps on giving
Manyi’s tweet that was, then wasn’t, shows that there is pretty much nothing he wouldn’t do for Zuma
04 July 2025 - 04:30
I know that I write about Mzwanele Manyi quite often — perhaps too often, given how little influence he’s had in local politics for the last many years. But on a purely comedic level the man is the gift that keeps on giving — and on Thursday he delivered again, this time with an online panic that was pure French farce...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.