EDITORIAL | Lack of public support for Banyana at Wafcon is disappointing
If it were Bafana or the Springboks, the volume would be at full blast. The lack of support for Banyana reflects our pedestrian attitude about women’s sport
07 July 2025 - 04:25
On Monday night at the Stade d'Honneur d'Oujda in Morocco, Banyana Banyana will start the defence of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title, but with not much support from South Africans back home...
