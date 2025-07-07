JUSTICE MALALA | Does a single ‘Tsotsi’-like act of integrity define Mabuza, or a lifetime of scandal?
The Cat’s checkered legacy is complicated by a last-minute about-turn that signalled an ethical direction
07 July 2025 - 04:30
In the Oscar-winning movie Tsotsi, a thug and his gang terrorise ordinary people in the streets of Johannesburg. The thug (played by the recently departed actor Presley Chweneyagae (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2025-06-08-hard-truths-and-tears-at-a-final-bow-for-presley-chweneyagae/) in a story by Athol Fugard (https://www.timeslive.co.za/ideas/2025-03-12-a-brother-and-comrade-john-kani-remembers-athol-fugard/)) and his friends steal, mug, beat, knife and hijack their way through the city heartlessly and with impunity. ..
