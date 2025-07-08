KHUMO KUMALO | The government of national disunity: the GNU has exposed the ANC and DA
It’s clear now that cooperation, key to the country’s prosperity, is not a concern for either of the two largest parties in South Africa
08 July 2025 - 04:30
The game of brinkmanship between the ANC and the DA continues to display their inability to govern and display maturity in the new context of South African politics...
